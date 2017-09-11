McDiarmid Park to host Scotland’s under-21s in Euro double-header

Have your say

McDiarmid Park will host back-to-back Scotland Under-21 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers in November.

Scotland will welcome Latvia and Ukraine to St Johnstone’s Perth home Perthshire for the matches on 10 and 14 November respectively.

Scot Gemmill’s men triumphed over the Netherlands at the Paisley 2021 Stadium earlier this month in their opening group match, winning 2-0 with goals from West Bromwich Albion’s new signing Oliver Burke, and Barnsley midfielder Stephen Mallan.

Prior to the double-header in Perth, Scotland’s next Group 4 fixtures are away trips to England and Latvia in October.