Malta 1 - 5 Scotland: Robert Snodgrass scores a hattrick

SCOTLAND got their World Cup 2018 qualification campaign off to an emphatic start with a 5-1 victory over Malta.

Robert Snodgrass was the star of the show, scoring three of his side’s five goals.

Chris Martin was a surprise choice in attack but he repaid Gordon Strachan’s faith by scoring his side’s second of the night before winning a penalty for the third.

Steven Fletcher netted Scotland’s fourth before Snodgrass completed his hattrick.

Andrew Robertson came close in the ninth minute after breaking into the box but was denied by goalkeeper Andrew Hogg.

However, Scotland didn’t have to wait much longer before breaking the deadlock. Pressure was maintained from the resulting corner and the ball broke right to Robert Snodgrass.

The Hull City forward’s effort appeared to be a cross but flew into the net, clipping the crossbar on the way in.

It didn’t take long until parity was restored when Nigerian-born striker Alfred Effiong connected with Andre Schembri’s dangerous ball into the area.

Snodgrass almost restored Scotland’s lead when he ran on to an excellent cross from Paterson but he headed it straight at Hogg and Grant Hanley came close when he headed a Matt Ritchie free kick inches wide before Robertson shot wide after his own cross rebounded back to him.

Scotland were then given a scare just before half-time when Schembri stabbed the ball just wide.

Chris Martin, who recently signed for Fulham, put Scotland ahead again in the second half when he slid on to a low Ritchie cross. A few moments later, Scotland were awarded a penalty when Jonathan Caruana was adjudged to have brought down Chris Martin. The defender was dismissed and Snodgrass stepped up to increase Scotland’s lead.

Substitute Steven Fletcher added another when he headed in another cross from Ritchie and Snodgrass completed his hattrick when he passed in the rebound of Steven Fletcher’s strike that hit the bar.

Malta were later reduced to nine men when Luke Gambin was sent off for kicking out at Snodgrass.

