Lithuania 0 - 3 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated

How every Scotland player rated out of ten after a terrific performance and vital victory in Lithuania.

READ MORE - Lithuania 0 - 3 Scotland: Scots keep World Cup hopes alive

Craig Gordon - 8 - Made one really fine stop when the game was still in the balance at 0-0.

Kieran Tierney - 7 - Another strong showing in a Scotland shirt despite featuring at right-back. If you didn’t know any better, you’d have thought he’d been playing there his entire career.

Charlie Mulgrew - 8 - Despite plying his football in League One this season, he justified his selection with a robust defensive performance.

Christophe Berra - 7 - A couple of shaky moments but otherwise equipped himself well alongside Mulgrew at the heart of the defence.

Andy Robertson - 9 - Continually bombed down the left wing with great enthusiasm. Scored a tremendous goal with a curled finish to put Scotland 2-0 up and could have helped add to the score with a few wicked deliveries into the penalty box.

James McArthur - 7 - His passing was a little wayward from deep positions but he grew into the game and was rewarded with some second half forays into the opposing penalty area with Scotland’s third goal.

Scott Brown - 7 - A little slack with the ball in key areas at times but did his part to help break up play, as he usually does.

James Forrest - 6 - Worked hard defensively but was quiet going forward and, when he did get on the ball, nothing came off for him.

Stuart Armstrong - 9 - Made up for his error at the end of the England game with a man-of-the-match worthy performance. His ability to drive the ball up the park from deep was key to Scotland’s attack, and he set the visitors on the way to victory with a headed opening goal.

Matt Phillips - 8 - Making only his fifth appearance the West Brom winger put in a highly encouraging performance. Unafraid to take on the opposing defenders, he was particularly troublesome for Lithuania in the opening half.

Leigh Griffiths - 8 - Didn’t score but still excelled in the lone striker role yet again for the national side. Chalked up two assists by crossing for Armstrong to score the first before laying on the third for McArthur.

Subs

Chris Martin - 6 - Unlucky not to score with a late strike which brought out a strong save from Ernestas Šetkus in the Lithuanian goal.

Matt Ritchie - 6 - His quick throw helped bring about Scotland’s third goal. Should have added a fourth when through one-on-one but slipped at the vital moment.

John McGinn - 4 - The late substitute was surprisingly slack in possession, not that it mattered by then.