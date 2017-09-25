Liam Cooper to be recalled to Scotland squad for qualifiers

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper will be recalled to the Scotland squad named today by Gordon Strachan for the decisive World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Slovenia next month.

The 26-year-old was previously included by Strachan for friendly internationals against Denmark and Canada when he was an unused substitute on both occasions.

Cooper, formerly with Hull City, will provide central defensive reinforcements for Scotland who effectively must take maximum points against Slovakia at Hampden in 5 October and Slovenia in Ljubljana three days later to secure a place in the qualification playoffs for next year’s World Cup Finals in Russia.

Strachan is also expected to name Stoke City captain Darren Fletcher and Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, who both missed the recent qualifiers against Lithuania and Malta through injury, in the squad he announces at Hampden today.