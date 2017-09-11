James McFadden’s journey from Paris to Palmerston

A day shy of the tenth anniversary of scoring an iconic winning goal for Scotland against France, James McFadden admits he is keen leave his mark on Queen of the South.

The 48-times capped former internationalist made his debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Livingston after joining the Championship club on a deal until January.

McFadden departed his role as player-assistant manager at Motherwell in June but the 34-year-old insists his enthusiasm to pull on the boots remains as strong after joining Gary Naysmith’s side.

He said: “I’m not doing this for the sake of it, I love playing football and that’s the reason I’m still playing.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m grateful the manager has seen something in me to offer me a contract.

“I’m glad I’m back playing and hopefully I can go on and make a mark on this team and help the team get as far up the league as possible.

“I was excited about playing. Usually on Fridays, that’s me done, I’ve got the weekend to myself. I go and watch my wee boy, James, play on a Saturday but obviously I couldn’t go at the weekend.

“I was in a routine but it’s good to get back. I had enough Saturdays to myself.”

Tuesday marks a decade since McFadden scored an incredible goal in the Parc des Princes in a Euro 2008 qualifier.

Bringing down Craig Gordon’s clearance, McFadden swept a 35-yard drive past the despairing Mickael Landreau into the top corner. It is a strike that will forever be embedded in Scottish football folklore. McFadden added: “I can’t believe it’s that long since that goal.

“At the time when I scored it was great, I was delighted. It was my job and I thought we’d move on to the next one and there wasn’t too much time to dwell on it.

“The fact that people want to speak about it ten years after the event is incredible for me. It’s great for my kids and it’s great for my family and it’s nice.”