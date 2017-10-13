Search

‘It would be hard to turn down Scotland job’ admits Alex McLeish

Alex McLeish at Hampden. The former Scotland boss admits he would find it hard to turn down an approach to retake the reins. Picture: SNS Group
Alex McLeish has admitted it would be ‘hard’ to turn down the chance to manage the Scotland national team for a second time.

McLeish was in charge of Scotland for 10 months in 2007, and oversaw seven victories in his 10 matches in charge, and has been touted as a possible successor to Gordon Strachan.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish pictured ahead of Scotland's 3-1 win over the Ukraine in October 2007. Picture: SNS Group

And speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, McLeish, who left the national team to manage Birmingham before spells at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek, said: “If they want to come and get you, they would make the call.”

The former Hibs and Rangers boss added: “If you get the call from your country then it’s hard to turn that one down.

“I don’t like to go phoning around, saying ‘Get me an interview.’”

McLeish has been out of work since a three-month spell in charge of Egyptian top flight side Zamalek, during which he won six games, drew two and lost two.

London-based McLeish was a contender for the Rangers job in March before Pedro Caixinha was appointed but insists he has not lost touch with football and attends a number of Premier League games.

He added: “I know what’s going on, all the trends and modern ways. [Antonio] Conte is playing three at the back, I was playing that 10, 15 years ago.”

