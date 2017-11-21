Irish FA offer Scotland target Michael O’Neill six-year deal - reports

Have your say

Northern Ireland have made a last-ditch bid to convince Michael O’Neill to stay as manager with a new bumper contract, according to Sky Sports News.

The 48-year-old has been offered a new six-year deal to turn down interest from Scotland and English Premier League side West Bromich Albion.

O’Neill was granted permission to speak with SFA bosses last week but has put talks on hold after his mother passed away over the weekend.

Scotland are ready offer the ex-Dundee United and Hibs winger a contract worth around £1million per year.

The Irish FA are desperate to keep O’Neill after he led the country to Euro 2016 and reached the play-off round of the qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

