Iceland Women 1 – 2 Scotland Women: Jane Ross too hot to handle

Scotland saved their best performance for last as they ended Iceland’s 100 per cent record in Group 1 with a well-deserved victory in Reykjavik last night.

Both goals were scored by striker Jane Ross and, as well as being the first Iceland had conceded in their eight group games, they also lifted the Manchester City forward up to joint top scorer in European qualifying.

Her first-half header and a penalty in the second weren’t quite enough to win Group 1 from the hosts, but Scotland controlled most of the game and were well worthy of the win.

“It’s amazing to be honest,” Ross said of Scotland’s qualification for the Euro finals in Holland next summer.

“We still have to pinch ourselves sometimes to realise that we’re going .

“We’re now all really looking forward to the tournament.

“We were disappointed with our performance against Iceland back home in Scotland. We didn’t think 4-0 justified the level we are at, so we wanted to come here and show we are able to compete with these teams.”

With three of her top players, including Kim Little, injured, coach Anna Signeul brought in the Hibs and Glasgow City captains Joelle Murray and Leanne Ross, as well as Liverpool’s Caroline Weir.

Despite the changes, the Scots controlled the first half, relishing the wet underfoot conditions and the chance to be back playing on a real grass surface.

Jane Ross nearly opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but headed Emma Mitchell’s high ball just wide.

The Manchester City striker put Scotland into the lead midway through the half. Leanne Ross did really well to keep the ball in play, and from her pass Mitchell sent in another cross which Jane Ross headed home for her ninth goal of the campaign.

Iceland were barely in the game, but equalised six minutes from half-time. Fanndis Fridriksdottir cut in from the left before lifting the ball over Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay and, although Mitchell hooked it clear, the ball was already over the line.

Scotland came agonisingly close to getting the lead back one minute into the second half. Weir unleashed a terrific shot from 28 yards which flew past the Icelandic goalkeeper but rebounded back off the far post.

Eight minutes later, Lisa Evans was brought down in the box by Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir and Jane Ross sent a perfect penalty past Gudbjorg Gunnarsdottir to score her tenth goal of the campaign.

“I knew I was on penalties before the match, and the minute it was won it was just all about keeping my composure,” Ross said. “I knew where I wanted to put it and found the corner.”

The home side finally started showing some urgency and had a number of chances to equalise for a second time but were let down by poor finishing. Instead it was Scotland who came closest to the fourth goal when Evans’ attempt hit the top of the bar.