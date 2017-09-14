Hungary Women 0 - 0 Scotland Women: Ideal start for Shelley Kerr

There were two new caps, chances for fringe players, and the reappearance after more than four years of Hibernian vice-captain Rachael Small, and overall Shelley Kerr was satisfied with a comfortable win in her first game as Scotland head coach.

“We’re delighted with the win and the performance,” said Kerr at the end of the game at the Hungarian Football Federation training headquarters outside Budapest.

“It wasn’t perfection – we knew it wouldn’t be because we’ve asked the players to take on a new style of play.

“We gave them three key things in every area of the pitch and we saw evidence of that. It was a bit stop-start in the second half but overall we got out of the game what we wanted.”

There was, finally, a first cap for Glasgow City goalkeeper Lee Alexander, while Manchester City forward Claire Emslie was also given her first start after two substitute appearances.

Both made their mark early in the game. Home captain Henrietta Csiszar prised open the Scotland defence with a pass to Fanni Vago, but Alexander moved off her line quickly to block the shot with her foot.

Lana Clelland prodded home from close range after 15 minutes for the first Scotland goal under Kerr.

Next up was Emslie who doubled the lead with an excellent strike, and her first Scotland goal, as she smashed the ball past Hungarian keeper Reka Szoks from 20 yards.

“I thought Claire was excellent in the first half, really explosive,” Kerr said. “She’s a two-footed player and her goal was fantastic.”

The only disappointment was too many missed chances, especially in a second half Scotland dominated. Hibs midfielder Lucy Graham, who made her debut six minutes after the interval, came close with a 25-yard shot which came back off the bar – but it wasn’t until a minute from the end that Jane Ross made it three.