Hull trigger contract extension for Robert Snodgrass

Hull City have triggered an extension in the contracts of six first-team players, including Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

Snodgrass, who has reportedly rejected a new deal and has been linked with West Brom, West Ham and Newcastle, is now contracted at the KCOM Stadium until the summer of 2018, along with fellow Scotland international Andrew Robertson, Michael Dawson, Jake Livermore, Harry Maguire and Abel Hernandez, a statement from the club confirmed.

All six were out of contract with the Tigers at the end of the season. Hull manager Mike Phelan is hopeful Snodgrass and the five other players will commit themselves to the club beyond their one-year contract extensions.

“What we’ve done with not just Robert, with a few of the players here, we’ve exercised the options that are in their contracts,” Phelan said.

“We are ongoing in negotiations with those players and at this moment in time all those players are registered with this football club.

“That we hope to change. We hope to get them on the deals they deserve and we’ll keep working on it.”

Phelan could not rule out a rival club offering “a huge amount” to lure Snodgrass away in January, but did not appear resigned to losing one of his marquee players.

“I’d like to think all of them will commit,” Phelan added. “I don’t see why not.

“Obviously some are gaining momentum and gaining attention from elsewhere, purely because of their individual performances, that’s normal.”