Gordon Strachan sweats over fitness of Celtic’s Scott Brown

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan will sweat over the fitness of skipper Scott Brown after the Celtic skipper came off with a hamstring problem during the 3-0 win over Anderlecht on Wednesday night.

The national team captain was replaced by Nir Bitton in the 70th minute and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Brown will be assessed in the next couple of days.

“He said when he came off – and I haven’t spoken to him since – he felt something tight,” said the Northern Irishman. “And obviously [he] didn’t want to aggravate it so we will not know for the next 24-48 hours where that’s at.”