Gordon Strachan refuses to be drawn on his future as Scotland boss

Gordon Strachan insists now is not the time to talk about his future after watching his Scotland side fall short in their bid to reach the World Cup.

Head coach Gordon Strachan looks dejected after Scotland's draw with Slovenia. Picture: Getty

A 2-2 draw in the final round of qualifying games wasn’t enough to grab play-off place, as the vistiors lost out to Slovakia on goal difference and extended their absence from major tournaments beyond the 20-year mark.

Celtic striker Griffiths had given the Scots a half-time lead but Roman Bezjak’s double put Slovenia in front before Robert Snodgrass equalised late on.

Strachan appeared certain to leave his position midway through the campaign, but a strong finish has raised the possibility of him staying on in the role.

“At this moment, I am the last person thinking about that,” he said. “I have got to look after the players. We are hurting, no one is hurting like the players, it’s impossible.

“The fans can’t hurt like that, I can’t hurt. There shouldn’t be any talk about what I’m thinking or what I’m doing at this moment in time because I am just looking after them.”

The former Celtic and Southampton manager said his players were crestfallen at finishing just short and hopes they will learn from the painful experience.

“Hopefully nobody in sport will have to feel like these guys are feeling at the moment,” he added.

“Sometimes in life you have to hurt badly before you achieve things.

“They can be really proud of themselves and it is an honour to be their coach. I have been lucky enough to achieve things with other groups of lads but these have achieved as much as anybody.

“I have never been in a dressing room as silent as that. That was a real hurting silent. I really have to thank them for the effort they have put in.”