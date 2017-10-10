Gordon Strachan odds-on to remain as Scotland manager

Have your say

Gordon Strachan remains odds-on with the bookmakers to remain as Scotland manager.

Fans have been calling for the head coach to go after Scotland’s latest failure to qualify for an international tournament.

It is understood that some members of the SFA board would like Strachan to stay on for the next qualification, and this has been reflected in the betting markets.

BetStars is offering 5/6 on Strachan being in charge for the beginning of the 2020 European Championships qualifying campaign, while PaddyPower has the odds at 8/11.

