Gordon Strachan nonplussed by Slovakia side in flux

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan admits he’s unsure how hosts Slovakia will line-up when the two sides meet tomorrow night.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

While confidence isn’t exactly soaring around the Tartan Army, the hosts are in an even more desperate situation having failed to take any points from their opening two games against England and Slovenia.

National team coach Ján Kozák has tinkered with his system to try and get the best out of his team, and the possibility remains they’ll throw a totally different look at Scotland in Trnava.

Strachan went to see Slovakia play twice in Euro 2016, but admits now he may have been wasting his time having assumed for the past two months that tomorrow’s opponents would play a completely different system.

He said: “They’ve changed dramatically since the two games I’ve seen them in the European Championships. I could have wasted my time going there. I enjoyed the fans, the Welsh fans in particular were really good fun, sharing a plane with them.

“I seen them [Slovakia] there, it was a 4-3-3, two wide men. I thought about that for the last couple of months, and now there’s no wide men. It’s changed.

“Steven Pressley was out having a look at them, came back with a lot of information. The players are aware the system has changed a bit but we’ll need to be on our toes because it might change again.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: City eye Waghorn | Clubs ‘will want Barton’ | Lennon baffled

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY