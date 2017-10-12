Gordon Strachan leaves post as manager of Scotland

Gordon Strachan has left his position as manager of Scotland with immediate effect, the SFA have announced in a statement.

The 60-year-old was relieved from his duties along with assistant boss Mark McGhee after an SFA board meeting earlier on Thursday.

The decision was made four days after Scotland’s latest failure to reach an international tournament.

The national side missed out on a place in the World Cup play-offs on goal difference following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Slovenia.

Scotland finished the campaign on a six-match unbeaten run, including four victories, though it would appear both team and manager paid the price for a slow start to the qualifying group.

Gordon Strachan leaves his position as head coach of Scotland after failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Picture: AFP/Getty

Scottish football’s governing body will now start the process of looking for a successor to the ex-Celtic boss, who took over from Craig Levein in 2013.

Stewart Regan, Scottish FA Chief Executive said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Gordon for his excellent service to the national team. I know how disappointed he was that we couldn’t secure a play-off place but to come so close was a tribute to the belief he instilled in his squad.

“After almost five years the Board felt it was time for a new direction to prepare for the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying campaign and also the forthcoming UEFA Nations League.

“We are grateful to both Gordon and Mark for their efforts and wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Gordon Strachan added: “I said on my first day as Scotland manager that it was the proudest moment of my career and that I wanted to put a smile back on the nation’s face again. I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention.

“The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start and I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country.

“Together we have shared some really magical moments and those memories will live with me for ever.

“Of course, what made those moments special was the unwavering support of our fans. Through highs and lows you have stayed with the team and my biggest regret is not being able to provide the finals tournament you deserve.

“I would like to thank the Board, the backroom staff and everyone at the Scottish FA for the help and support they have given me as national coach. It has been a real privilege.”

