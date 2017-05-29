Five players cut from Scotland squad to face England

Five players have been dropped from the Scotland squad as the SFA confirmed the final 24-man group for next month’s clash with England.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Gordon Strachan initially named a 29-man unit before considering which players were going to make the final cut.

Striker Steven Fletcher is among those to miss out. The Sheffield Wednesday man has earned 22 of his 30 caps under Strachan.

Hibs midfielder John McGinn and Kenny McLean of Aberdeen also drop out, while there’s no space for Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

Jamie Murphy, formerly of Motherwell and now at Brighton, is the other player to be cut.

There is a place for Kieran Tierney despite fears the youngster will miss the match after sustaining a broken jaw in Celtic’s Scottish Cup final victory over Aberdeen.

The final squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon (Celtic)

David Marshall (Hull City)

Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders

Ikechi Anya (Derby County)

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town)

Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City)

Russell Martin (Norwich City)

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers)

Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen)

Andrew Robertson (Hull City)

Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Scott Brown (Celtic)

Tom Cairney (Fulham)

Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion)

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

James Forrest (Celtic)

James McArthur (Crystal Palace)

James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion)

Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)

Forwards

Leigh Griffiths (Celtic)

Chris Martin (Derby County)

Steven Naismith (Norwich City)

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Hayes | Rangers want Benfica duo