Five left-field candidates who Scotland should consider

If Gordon Strachan is to go, and it seems like it’s only a matter of time, then Scotland should think outside of the box with regards to their next managerial appointment. Going for the leading Scots candidate hasn’t worked, so why not bring in an outsider? Someone with fresh ideas who can galvanise the troops. At the very least, it would be interesting.

