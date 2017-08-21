Five biggest snubs from Scotland squad to face Lithuania and Malta

Gordon Strachan has said he’s picked a Scotland squad he can “trust”. Seeing as he’s under huge pressure given the failure to qualify for Euro 2016 and the indifferent World Cup qualification campaign to this point, familiarity is perhaps an attribute he shouldn’t be placing too much emphasis on at this moment in time.

Here are the top five players who are deserving of feeling slighted after being left out of Scotland’s squad for the double-header against Lithuania and Malta.

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Though we’re only a few games into the season, McGregor’s stock is already on the rise at Celtic Park. Rather than fall back in the pecking order following the arrival of Olivier Ntcham, McGregor is still very much a part of the matchday squad, even being preferred to the prodigious Tom Rogic on occasion. What’s more, he’s versatile, something which is often valued by international managers. Capable of playing in attacking and defensive midfield, as well as on the wing, his energy and work rate are two qualities which should see his Celtic form transition easily to the national set-up.

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

The 25-year-old has been included in squads before without earning an international cap, something Scotland may come to regret as his career with Leeds continues to improve. The Yorkshire side have made an unbeaten start to the 2017/18 English Championship campaign with Cooper, their new captain, playing in three of those matches, including a 2-0 victory at Sunderland this past weekend. It’s a much better start than the one made by Blackburn Rovers a division below, who’ve won one and lost two of their first three, and yet Strachan had no qualms about continuing with their skipper Charlie Mulgrew.

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

Aberdeen fans may as well give up hope of Shinnie getting the international recognition he deserves while Strachan remains Scotland boss. He doesn’t appear to rate the midfielder as highly as most of this country’s pundits or supporters, despite Shinnie continuing to stand out for the second best team in the nation.

Oliver Burke (Red Bull Leipzig)

Seeing as the young winger looks on his way out at RB Leipzig following one season in the Bundesliga, there hasn’t been a huge clamour for him to be included. However, he’s got match-winning qualities, including incredible pace and power for an attacking player. He would be ideal to have in reserve should Scotland need a bit of magic late in games. Robert Snodgrass, meanwhile, continues to be selected in every squad despite sub-par form since returning from injury, while the West Ham attacker has struggled just as much as Burke has for regular playing time in 2017.

Ryan Christie (Aberdeen)

Many supporters were calling for Barrie McKay to be included because of the tremendous start he has made to life with Nottingham Forest. While there’s no denying the winger’s recent form, it has only been four games for the 22-year-old who moved from Rangers earlier this summer. Christie, meanwhile, has shone for Aberdeen since initially arriving on loan from Celtic in January, and even showed his ability on the continent with a match-winning performance in Aberdeen’s victory over Siroki Brijeg. He wouldn’t have been a starter had he been selected, but would feel he deserves in the squad ahead of the likes of John McGinn.

