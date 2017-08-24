Fear Scotland could lose Manchester United’s Scott McTominay

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay failed to feature in the Scotland under-21 squad named yesterday for their European Championship opener, raising fears the 20-year-old may not commit to the country of his grandparentage, as he had previously intimated.

Scot Gemmill, the Scotland U21 coach, revealed McTominay had “asked for time” before deciding on his international future. Gemmill maintained this was related to his focus being on United after he made his debut for the Old Trafford side at the end of last season and then having his potential lauded by Jose Mourinho after impressing in a pre-season tournament against Real Madrid.

At 6ft 4in, the Lancaster younger was expected to be a bigger player for the young Scots in more ways than one during an exacting group campaign that will pit them at home to the Netherlands on

5 September before an away game against England the following month, and also features Ukraine, Latvia and Andorra.

A year ago McTominay told United’s media outlet that, with his dad’s side of the family all Scottish and Scottish elements in his mum’s side: “I’m probably more Scottish than I am English.”

McTominay may now be having second thoughts on that score.

“I have been down to Manchester to see him play, I’ve spoken to United coach Ricky Sbragia and the player has asked for more time,” said Gemmill. “Up until this moment we have done everything we can to let him know how committed we are to getting him involved.

“We have to respect the player’s opinion, he’s trying very hard to get into the first team at one of the best and biggest clubs in the world so he has a lot going on.

“He’s asked us to give him a little bit more time and we are respectful of that but we are confident we have done everything we can to let him know how wanted he is.”