Ex-Manchester United and Scotland striker David Herd dies

Former Manchester United and Scotland striker David Herd has died at the age of 82.

Herd was a significant figure for United as the club was rebuilt following the 1958 Munich air disaster and black armbands were worn yesterday during the match with Stoke City.

Herd is perhaps best remembered for scoring twice in United’s 3-1 FA Cup final defeat of Leicester in 1963. The trophy was their first since the Munich tragedy, and his goals contributed to the tally of 145 that makes him United’s 13th highest goalscorer.

‘Hot Shot’, as he was also known, later contributed to league titles in 1965 and 1967 in the process of making 265 United appearances.

“Everybody at Manchester United is saddened to hear of the passing of David Herd,” the club posted on manutd.com.

Herd left United for Stoke a month after they won the European Cup against Benfica in 1968, a triumph to which he contributed little having suffered a broken leg the year before.

His career began at Stockport County, who in 1954 sold him for £10,000 to Arsenal, where he scored 97 goals in 166 games prior to his £35,000 transfer to United in 1961.

Capped five times, he made his Scotland debut in a 3-0 win over Wales in 1958, and scored his first international goal a month later in a 2-2 draw with Northern Ireland. Herd, who was born in Hamilton but grew up in Manchester’s Moss Side, briefly managed Lincoln in the early 1970s.

After leaving football, he owned two car garages.