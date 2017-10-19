Dick Advocaat desperate to manage Netherlands for Scotland friendly

Dick Advocaat has pleaded with the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to let him have one final game in charge of the national team - against Scotland.

Advocaat, who failed to lead the Netherlands to next year’s World Cup in Russia, is under contract until 1 December but many had assumed he would depart before the end of his deal.

Advocaat gives instructions to Quincy Promes as the player prepares to come on as a substitute against Luxembourg. Picture: Getty Images

• READ MORE - Malky Mackay to take charge of Scotland for Netherlands friendly

But the 70-year-old could make November’s friendly with Scotland his final game in charge of the Oranje after begging his bosses to let him lead the side against the currently managerless Scots.

Advocaat said: “The KNVB are looking for a new technical director, who will be in charge of appointing the new manager. For now, I remain as manager because my contract demands that.

“We are going to Scotland - that’s a beautiful match with a real personal touch for me.”

Advocaat managed Rangers between 1998 and 2001, and famously branded some of his players ‘fat necks’ following a 2-0 win over St Johnstone. He later moved upstairs to a general manager role following the appointment of Alex McLeish but left to manage the Dutch national side for the second time in his career in 2002.

He said earlier this year that his time managing Rangers had been the highlight of his career.

He added: “I want to clarify that the decision will be taken by the KNVB. My contract is up on 1 December and I will abide with the decision.”

Advocaat has spent nearly 40 years in management, having taken charge of the Netherlands on three separate occasions. He has taken jobs in his homeland as well as in Russia, Turkey, England and Germany.

He has also taken charge of several international teams including Serbia, South Korea, Belgium, and the United Arab Emirates.

• READ MORE - Managing Rangers was the highlight of my career, says Dick Advocaat