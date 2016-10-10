Darren Fletcher ‘desperate’ to shake off thigh injury

Darren Fletcher insists he’s “desperate” to play against Slovakia tomorrow night as the Scotland captain looks to prove his fitness ahead of the crunch World Cup 2018 qualifier.

The 32-year-old limped off at half-time during Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Lithuania at Hampden after taking a knock on his thigh.

He’ll undergo a fitness test ahead of the game tomorrow as the Tartan Army look to get their campaign back on track.

Slovakia have failed to take a point from either of their first two games and will be desperate to pick up all three when the teams do battle in Trnava.

“I’m willing to take the risk but it’s up to the manager,” said Fletcher.

“I’m desperate to play. Obviously club games are important, but representing your country is equally as important. I don’t look to protect myself like that.

“If the manager wants me to play and selects me to play then I’ll be out there doing my best.

