Could Scotland lose out in their pursuit of Michael O’Neill?

West Bromich Albion could hijack Scotland’s move for Michael O’Neill, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Midlands club are said to be considering sacking current manager Tony Pulis following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

West Brom, who sit a point above the relegation zone in the English top flight, have put O’Neill at the top of their wishlist should they decide to bin Pulis.

The Northern Irish manager was given permission to speak with the Scottish FA on Friday evening about taking over from Gordon Strachan as boss of the national team.

The SFA are prepared to offer O’Neill a £1million-a-year deal in order to lure him from his current position, though that figure could easily be trumped by the English Premier League side should they manage to make O’Neill an offer.

