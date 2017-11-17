Could Scotland be invited to a ‘World Cup of losers’ tournament?

SCOTLAND could receive an invite to a ‘World Cup of losers’ alternative tournament proposed by the USA for countries who failed to get to Russia 2018.

The list of nations who won’t be at the World Cup next year includes the USA, Italy, the Netherlands, Chile, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Ghana, as well as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

And US Soccer chiefs have confirmed they are exploring the possibility of an eight-team tournament, to take place in the period before the World Cup starts on June 14 next year.

With all 32 spots for the Finals taken up, there are some huge countries who won’t be in Russia as well as some surprising qualifiers including first-time entrants Panama; Egypt, who hadn’t qualified since 1990 and Peru, who will be taking part in their first World Cup since 1982.

And USA football bosses want to try and make up an estimated £10 million shortfall they would have got for qualifying.

US media outlets are also trying to recoup money after spending millions to cover a World Cup without America.

Scotland have no games scheduled for next year at the moment, although they have been approached to play in Morocco in March, with the Moroccans also trying to persuade Argentina to play in a three-team mini-league.

They will also begin Nations League qualifiers in September next year and the new manager is likely to desperate to play friendlies before then.

And the SFA would almost certainly relish the chance of playing in the American tournament - if Scotland are regarded as a glamorous enough draw.

