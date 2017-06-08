Confident Harry Kane is aiming for a Hampden hat-trick

Harry Kane has spoken of a scoring a hat-trick against Scotland on Saturday.

The Tottenham striker collected the English league’s golden boot for the second successive season after finishing with 29 goals.

Yet he has attracted criticism in some quarters for his strike-rate for England, having so far managed only five goals in 17 appearances.

“Club football, you are in a rhythm all the time,” Kane said. “You are playing week in, week out but for your country, it is not like that.If I score maybe a hat-trick at the weekend and a couple in the next game, the ratio might not look so bad. Five in 17 isn’t a terrible record but it is something I want to improve. Hopefully that can start at the weekend.”

Former Scotland international Davie Provan called Kane’s comments “careless”.