Chris Sutton slams Gordon Strachan after Scotland’s exit

Chris Sutton has criticised his old boss Gordon Strachan after Scotland’s failure to reach the World Cup play-offs.

The ex-Celtic player believes team selection, especially during the early fixtures in the qualification group, cost the national side valuable points.

Sutton also reacted to Strachan’s comments in the wake of the 2-2 draw in Slovenia, where the head coach stated his belief that Scotland were disadvantaged by “genetics” because the players are too small.

The BT Sport pundit, writing on his Twitter account, called the excuse “bull” before going on to write: “The Scotland campaign was lost because of Gordon Strachan and his team selections in the early games.”

He later added: “Leigh Griffiths should have been starting every game. Strachan was far too stubborn throughout qualification.”

