Chris Martin to lead Scotland attack against Lithuania

Chris Martin will lead the Scotland attack against Lithuania after Gordon Strachan named an unchanged side for tonight’s World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

The national coach has put his faith in the team which defeated Malta 5-1 in the opening match of the campaign last month.

Martin scored in that game, as Robert Snodgrass bagged a hat-trick and substitute Steven Flechter also netted.

Hearts right-back Callum Paterson keeps his place in the side after making his competitive debut in Malta.

Left-back is Hull City’s Andrew Robertson, with Russell Martin and Grant Hanley forming the central defensive partnership.

Darren Fletcher and Barry Bannan will form a central midfield pairing, with Oliver Burke and Matt Ritchie likely to be deployed on the flanks.

Snodgrass is expected to be deployed behind Martin, the main striker.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7.45pm and is live on Sky Sports 2.

