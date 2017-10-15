Cesare Prandelli interested in Scotland job - reports

Have your say

Former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli is set to apply for the vacant managerial position of the Scotland national team according to reports.

• READ MORE: Stakes are high as search for new Scotland manager begins

Cesare Prandelli led Italy to the final of Euro 2012. Picture: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

The 60-year-old made his name as a manager at Fiorentina, whom he led into the Champions League, winning a number of awards for the Serie A’s coach of the year.

He was on the bench when the club suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Rangers in the UEFA Cup in 2008.

His work with La Viola was even more notable as achieved success despite his wife dying during his time in Florence.

• READ MORE: SFA prepared to wait until after World Cup for new manager

Appointed Italy manager in 2010, he led the Azzurri to the final of 2012 European Championships in Poland and Ukraine, where they were defeated by Spain.

Following a poor 2014 World Cup in Brazil he resigned, before unsuccessful spells at Galatasaray and Valencia.

Prandelli is currently managing UAE side Al-Nasr but according to Sunday Mail is keen to replace Gordon Strachan, instructing his representatives to make that known to the Scottish Football Association.

• READ MORE: Who could replace Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager?