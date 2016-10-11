Best tweets as Scotland fans call for Strachan to be sacked

Scotland needed a major improvement from Saturday’s draw in Lithuania if we were to stay on track for World Cup qualification, and, boy, did we not get it.

The 3-0 collapse in Slovakia and lamentable second half performance led to many fans taking to social media to vent their frustration, with the majority calling for manager Gordon Strachan to go.

Here are the pick of those angry, frustrated, disappointed, passive aggressive and angry, angry tweets.

@ShaughanM: Hopefully Strachan has some real zingy one-liners in his resignation speech.

@MidasForTheGold: I didn’t want murdered in Russia anyway, my parents thank you, Gordon.

@rossdunbar93: Don’t know what is worse: keeping Strachan past the summer, or letting the SFA pick a new manager.

@jamiebeatson: Cheerio Strachan. Scotland so ponderous on the ball. Slovakia no great shakes but attack quickly & incisively. Something we make no attempt at.

@DuncMcKay: I’m not usually one for calling for manager’s heads but Strachan is done. This team is capable of so much more.

@JamesNotThatOne: Hey guys, Gordon Sack’im.

@JamesVonDoom: Strachan is toast. Too stubborn. And that’s ok if you’re winning but we’re no.

@craigpstewart1: I liked Gordon Strachan in 1983 but I also liked leather trousers and shoes with no socks then - tastes change.

@kennywastell: Tactical and selective cluster****. Strachan’s just not up to international management. Zero ideas. Long throws and not much else.

@McBookie: Embarrassing stuff now from Scotland. Strachan has to do the decent thing and hand in his notice.

@pieandbov: When you are getting absolutely thrashed off a distinctly average team then you have to say it’s time up for the manager. Unacceptable.

@ScotComFC: For anyone about to call for Strachan to go, remember that would probably lead to Mark McGhee as interim manager.

@erikgeddes: Next manager of Hibernian. Gordon Strachan 10-1

@Oldfirmfacts1: Embarrassment for Hillary Clinton as new email leak reveals she insisted “Strachan’s the man to lead Scotland to Russia”

@ScottyM1995: It’s an improvement for Strachan. Did he not concede five the last time he took a team to Slovakia?

