Best tweets after Scotland’s dismal draw with Lithuania

There are three certainties in this world: life, death and Scotland making a complete hash of trying to qualify for a major tournament.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

We’re only two games into the campaign and already beginning to doubt our chances of ending the 18-year run without an appearance at the World Cup, thanks to yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Lithuania.

As expected, there was an outpouring of frustration on social media during and following the match. We’ve put together a selection of the best.

THE FIRST HALF

@mhendry92: Scotland far too slow on the build & too reliant on a long punt up the park that hasn’t looked like working yet.

Picture: Twitter

@Nareystoepoker: Didn’t expect Lithuania to park the bus like this. Not surprised we’re struggling to break them down

@LAIRDY14: To think people spend their hard earned cash to watch Scotland, brutal stuff

@Oldfirmfacts1: Davie Provan: “Scotland defence fell asleep”. They were probably watching the Scotland game

@MichaelGannon: Wee bit better from Scotland. Burke was getting a bit of joy down the right. So obviously he’s been switched to the other side...

@timomouse: Watched first half of Scotland. It was terrible. Why do I subject myself to it? Why?

THE SECOND HALF

@jonnythegreek: Use the ball. Use it with intent. At speed. #Scotland are capable of that. Need more - much more - of it.

@Oldfirmfacts1: Scotland fans will be gutted when they wake up and see that scoreline

@marcmcardle1: Lithuania 1-0. Dearie me Scotland. Time to see what you’re made of. Get Griff on right now Gordon!

@MidasForTheGold: Burke was the only player who you felt could expose them by running with it. I’m done.

@RossMcCaff: I’ve seen defenders in the Scottish Championship so far who are better than Grant Hanley

@FitbaHacks: Thank Christ, but this is still a terrible result as it stands

ON GORDON STRACHAN

@stufarquhar: It’s lucky that Gordon Strachan refuses to answer questions from fans because my question would be why the **** are you Scotland manager?

@Thefootyblognet: Our defence is terrible! Strachan suffering from same problems as Warburton. His changes are too predictable

@AllPtsNorth: I’ve been very supportive of Strachan, but he picked the wrong team and played the wrong way. Horrible.

@LAIRDY14: If the SFA had any bottle Strachan would now been gone, complete disaster he’s been. All about preparing for 2020 now that 2018 has gone

@DuncMcKay: Strachan doesn’t have the tactical nous for this job. That team didn’t have a structure nor a plan. There’s no excuses any more

@kennywastell: Strachan’s subs inexplicable too. Took off the two most dangerous players, ended lumping long balls forward. Awful. Unacceptable.

ON CHRIS MARTIN/LEIGH GRIFFITHS

@DonaldsonESPN: Chris Martin’s lack of mobility means any out balls are played long and high to him, and are gobbled up. If only we had a mobile striker...

@ibroxrocks: Will never, ever understand how any manager could have the choice of Griffiths or Martin and plump for the latter.

@conorm11: Feel like Scotland are missing a bit of pace and movement off the shoulder of the defence, say, a Griffiths-esque player?

@nicolhay: I’d actually be pleased to see Leigh Griffiths at this stage. How and why are you doing this to me, Strachan?

@Oldfirmfacts1: With his team 1-0 down, Strachan curses fate for not giving him a Champions League striker who scored 40 goals last season

@CalumCrowe10: A housemartin would have done more damage tonight than Chris Martin. Utterly abysmal

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS

@jambodarren: Perfect HT entertainment would be Romanov appearing on the centre circle, mic in hand, launching a tirade against everyone & everything.

@Oldfirmfacts1: 11 music snobs on the pitch doing everything in their power to avoid hearing Bits ‘n’ Pieces

@nicolhay: Grant Hanley looks like a car salesman who’s been on the Stella all night and has strong opinions about women.

@FitbaHacks; Loads of pundits completely misread the Malta game which turned on an appalling refereeing performance.

@SartoMutiny: You ******* Tartan Army ***** chanting his name in the Gibraltar game. This is on you

@meestah_sahmon: “Fabulous late goal”. That’s about as fabulous as making your own pants out of old Monster Munch packs.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY