Barry Bannan omitted from Scotland squad ahead of Malta clash

Barry Bannan has been ruled out of Scotland’s clash with Malta after pulling out of the squad.

The Scottish FA confirmed the midfielder’s departure from the squad on their official Twitter page.

The Sheffield Wednesday was an unused sub as his team-mates recorded a confident 3-0 win in Lithuania on Friday evening.

Gordon Strachan had previously raised eyebrows when he said Barry Bannan was the English Championship’s best midfielder ahead of the game in Vilnius.

As of yet no player has been called up as a replacement.