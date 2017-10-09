Are Scotland’s players really that much smaller than their opponents?

Scotland crashed out of contention for World Cup qualification on Sunday after they could only draw 2-2 away to Slovenia.

Manager Gordon Strachan came up with an unusual reason for his team’s failure, stating: “Genetically, we are behind,” adding: “Don’t know if we can get big women and men together, and see what we can do. Physically we have a problem.”

Here’s a look at the height data of Scotland and Slovenia’s starting line-ups, and how Scotland compare against the most recent starting line-ups of the other home nations plus the Republic of Ireland, and the Spain side which won the 2010 World Cup.

• Strachan was right about one thing - Slovenia were a taller team, with their average height coming out at 185 centimetres compared to Scotland’s 181.

• Scotland did possess the tallest player on the pitch, though - goalkeeper Craig Gordon at 193cm. They also had the two shortest players - Barry Bannan (169cm) and Leigh Griffiths (170cm). Slovenia’s shortest player was Jan Repas (171cm) while their tallest was Bostjan Cesar (191cm).

• Wales’ starting line-up against Georgia also came out with an average of 181cm, but they had the tallest player out of all the teams surveyed - goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey at 198cm.

• England’s side against Lithuania averaged 185cm, slightly ahead of the Republic of Ireland against Moldova (184cm) and Northern Ireland against Norway (183cm).

• The smallest players in the study were Joe Allen of Wales and Wes Hoolahan of the Republic - both 168cm.

• Height is clearly only part of the equation, though - the Spain starting line-up which won the 2010 World Cup final against Holland averaged 180cm, with five of the XI under that mark.