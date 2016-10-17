Andrew Robertson to miss Wembley clash against England

Scotland have been dealt a massive blow for the crunch trip to face England at Wembley after Andrew Robertson was ruled out for up to two months through injury.

The 22-year-old sustained damage to his calf muscle during the second-half of Hull City’s 6-1 hammering from Bournemouth at the weekend and had to be substituted just after the hour mark.

The former Dundee United and Queen’s Park defender was sent for scans to determine the extent of the injury and the prognosis has proved deeply disappointing for both club and country.

Hull yesterday revealed they expect Robertson to be ‘sidelined for up to eight weeks’.

The full-back was Scotland’s top performer in the 1-1 draw with Lithuania at Hampden 10 days ago before being replaced by Celtic’s Kieran Tierney for the 3-0 defeat in Slovakia.

The injury rules Robertson out of the trip to face the Auld Enemy at Wembley on November 11 in an eagerly-awaited clash that is expected to prove key to manager Gordon Strachan’s chances of remaining in post.

Robertson is remaining positive, however.

He said on social media: “Looks like I’ll be a supporter for the next few weeks. Hopefully the lads can kick on and I’ll be back in no time.”

