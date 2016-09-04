Andrew Robertson is happy to be on a learning curve

In the clamour to describe Scotland’s squad for their Maltese mission as tired and predictable, there were a raft of players who did not fit the description. One was most certainly Andrew Robertson. The 22-year-old may have been a stick-on to make the squad but the Hull City left-back remains a player enjoying the wide-eyed wonders of career development as opposed to any weariness following years on the scene.

Robertson was the dark-blue eyed boy of the international set-up during the early part of the last campaign as he made a £3 million move from Dundee United to Hull City, only for the Yorkshire club to drop out of the Premier League. Now they are returned and – after becoming only the second returning team in the two-decade history of this set-up to win their opening two games – thriving, Robertson is in even better shape to make an impression on the World Cup qualifying campaign than the ultimately failed Euro 2016 tilt.

“Personally, I’ve started well,” he said. “I’ve been happy with it, I’ve been more equipped in this Premier League season than I was in the last one, which is understandable when I first came down from Dundee United and didn’t know what to expect. Now I feel I can adapt to the players that I am playing against. I hope that can continue.

“Last season I played 56 Championship and cup games. I think I only played about 24 or 25 games in the Premier League the season before so I have more than doubled my games. I’ve got experience. We got promoted, so it was a successful season and I probably played some of the best football I have done and you can take confidence from that. We have been working on my game defensively because even at United that was kind of my weakness. I feel more comfortable and that can only be a positive. It’s an age thing. You see centre-backs coming into their own when they are 30-31 because they have experience to defend. I am gaining that experience now and getting better.”

With David Marshall moving to Hull, the club has become the de facto team of the most fervent Scotland supporters in also boasting Robert Snodgrass and Shaun Maloney – even if Maloney has been left out by Gordon Strachan for the opener in Malta.

Yet, Robertson might well have been on the move again in the summer, Hull refusing on offer from West Ham for his services, which has been followed by talks over a contract extension with his current club. “I got told straight away that they weren’t selling and that was fine. It didn’t affect me in any way,” he said. “But it’s always nice to get interest because you know you’re doing something right. I took confidence from that but I knew I was going to be a Hull player.”

It is expected that England will be a shoo-in to top Scotland’s Group F qualifying section this time around to leave Strachan’s side scrapping it out with Slovakia and Slovenia for a play-off earning second place, but the Icelanders’ ousting of the English at the last 16 stage of this summer’s European finals must offer a germ of hope.

“I think everyone was surprised by Iceland,” Robertson said. “The English obviously thought they had a free pass into the quarter-finals – then they didn’t show up and that was them out. That just shows you, you can’t take anyone for granted.”