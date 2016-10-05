Alex Iacovitti plotting bright future with Scotland

Scotland Under-21s are already out of the qualifying reckoning ahead of their penultimate group game in Iceland this evening but defender Alex Iacovitti is determined to begin a new era with a victory.

The Nottingham Forest centre-back – who is on a season-long loan with Mansfield – could make his Under-21 debut in Reykjavik as coach Scot Gemmill takes charge of his first game at this level.

And Iacovitti is keen to lay down a marker with a team chosen with the next campaign firmly in mind.

The 19-year-old said: “I’m really, really, really buzzing. It’s my first Under-21 call-up and I have to say thanks to Scot for showing great faith in me. I’m just really excited to put a Scotland kit on again and get going.

“I know we can’t go through, but the game against Iceland is all about winning. All the boys can put a stamp down for the future and go from there.”

Gemmill has worked with Iacovitti and many other newcomers to the squad at younger age groups.

“I’ve been involved from Under-16s so I’ve been with Scotland from the start and hope to take it even further,” Iacovitti said.

“I’ve played with a few of the boys before so we all know our strengths so it does help on the pitch. But I can’t wait to play with the other players so I can learn their strengths and they can find out what I’m good at as well.”