Search

8 different views of Leigh Griffiths’ free kicks v England

Leigh Griffiths scored two cracking free kicks against England - and they look good from every possible angle. Picture: SNS Group

Leigh Griffiths scored two cracking free kicks against England - and they look good from every possible angle. Picture: SNS Group

Share this article
0
Have your say

Relive both of Leigh Griffiths’ stunning free kicks for Scotland against England with these eight fans’ views of the goals.

And let’s forget about the following three minutes...

Back to the top of the page