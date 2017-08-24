Search

£15m-rated Oliver Burke set for West Brom medical

Scotland winger Oliver Burke is wanted by West Brom. Picture Michael Gillen
Scotland winger Oliver Burke is expected to have a medical at West Bromwich Albion ahead of a proposed £15 million transfer from RB Leipzig.

Burke looks set to return to British football after a year in the Bundesliga in which he helped the newly promoted German side  finish second.

The Kirkcaldy-born wideman is already the most expensive Scottish player following his £13m move from Nottingham Forest last summer.