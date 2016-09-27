12 uncapped players in Scot Gemmill’s first under-21 squad

New Scotland under-21 coach Scot Gemmill has named 12 uncapped players for his first internationals. With the country’s youngsters out of contention for the 2017 European Championship finals, Gemmill has started his tenure by selecting only players who will be able to feature in the qualifying campaign that begins in 10 months’ time.

In the outings away to Iceland next Wednesday, October 5, and in Macedonia the following Tuesday, Gemmill - who took over from Ricky Sbragia last month - could hand first caps to goalkeepers Ryan Fulton and Mark Hurst, the latter with St Johnstone while the former is on-loan at Chesterfield from Liverpool.

A number of the defenders Gemmill has worked with through the ranks in his previous coaching roles with the under-17s and under-19s have made the step-up, meanwhile. Into that bracket come Reading’s Jake Sheppard and Zak Jules, and Kyle Cameron, presently at Newport City from parent club Newcastle, and Alex Iacovitti, a loanee with Mansfield where he has gone from Nottingham Forrest.

Chelsea’s highly-rated 18-year-old Ruben Sammut is one of four uncapped midfielders. Hamilton’s Greg Docherty, Crewe’s James Jones, and Aidan Nesbitt, currently on loan at Morton from Celtic, the others.

In attack, Dundee’s Craig Wighton and Ryan Hardie, currently farmed out to St Mirren from Rangers, will be hoping to make debuts.

The youth careers of form regulars, such as Jason Cummings, Ryan Gauld and Ryan Christie, having been now brought to a close by the new under-21 coach.

