Scottish scorer of fastest ever hat-trick dies aged 71

The historic Scottish footballer Tommy Ross who set the Guinness World Record for the fastest hat-trick has died aged 71.

Ross, a native of Inver, scored three goals in 90 seconds while playing for Ross County in 1964 as an 18-year-old. The feat coming against Highland rivals Nairn County, and has not been bettered since.

He made his debut for the Staggies aged just 15 in 1961. He netted 44 goals during what would be the famous 1964-165 season, earning him a move to Peterborough United. He went on to play for Wigan Athletic and York City before returning to Scotland with Brora Rangers in the 1970s. While back in Scotland he also worked as a youth scout for Tottenham Hotspur.

His death was announced by Tain-based side St Duthus, who he managed for several seasons in the mid-90s in the North Caley League. The club is intertwined with the Ross family with his sons Stuart and Andrew Ross the management team at St Duthus, which was restored last year.

The club, which plays in the North Caledonian League, has posted tributes to Mr Ross on social media.

The club paid tribute on their official website: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tommy Ross. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies go to Tommy’s family.

