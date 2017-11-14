Ross County take former Manchester United starlet on trial

Ross County have taken former Bolton Wanderers winger Chris Eagles on trial.

The 31-year-old, who is a free agent after departing Port Vale in the summer, turned down the chance to join Rangers in 2010 while at Burnley.

And Staggies boss Owen Coyle knows the former Manchester United kid well, having had him in his squad at both Turf Moor and at Bolton.

Coyle is looking to bolster his squad and will spend the next week running the rule over the wideman.

Also able to play in an attacking midfield role, Eagles was part of the Burnley team that won promotion to the English Premier League for the first time.

Speaking to STV Sport, Coyle said: “We’ve brought Chris Eagles in on a week’s training with us, he’s a player I know well from my time at Burnley and Bolton.”

Coyle said that he was keen to ‘have a look at him within this week’ to decide if the player can enhance the Ross County squad.

Eagles has played for 11 clubs during his career, with his time at Burnley and Bolton arguably the most successful.

He had loan spells at Watford, Sheffield Wednesday and NEC during his time at Manchester United and has also turned out for Blackpool, Charlton, Bury and Accrington Stanley.