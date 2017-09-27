Ross County set to name Owen Coyle as new manager

Have your say

Ross County are confident of naming Owen Coyle as their new manager in the next 24 hours, according to reports.

The 51-year-old has been in talks with the Highland club over becoming the successor to Jim McIntyre.

The former Staggies boss was sacked on Monday after a poor start to the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign.

Coyle was most recently in charge of Blackburn Rovers, departing in February of this year.

He has previous experience managing in Scottish football, enjoying a short spell as joint-manager of Falkirk with John Hughes before a successful stint with St Johnstone.

