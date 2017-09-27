Ross County confirm Owen Coyle as club’s new manager

Have your say

Ross County have confirmed Owen Coyle as the club’s new manager.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Division in Rangers dressing room | Plymouth drop Celtic striker | Derby eye Dunfermline star

The 51-year-old has was in talks with the Highland club over recent days as they sought to bring in a quick successor to Jim McIntyre.

The former Staggies boss was sacked on Monday after a poor start to the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign.

Coyle was most recently in charge of Blackburn Rovers, departing in February of this year.

He has previous experience managing in Scottish football, enjoying a short spell as joint-manager of Falkirk with John Hughes before a successful stint with St Johnstone.

READ MORE - Why Jim McIntyre’s sacking from Ross County wasn’t much of a surprise