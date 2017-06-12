Ross County appoint Emily Wilson as new general manager

Ross County have appointed Emily Wilson as the club’s new general manager.

She has worked closely with the club’s chairman Roy Macgregor for the past four years in corporate role at the Global Energy Group.

Wilson, who possesses a wealth of financial and commercial experience, will take overall responsibility for the day-to-day running at the Global Energy Stadium, having spent the past six months working within the club.

She was involved in the recent changes to season ticket pricing. A move from the club which saw substantial reductions in the cost of tickets which drew praise from around the country.

Wilson told the club’s website: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge of my new role with the club. I have been consulting with the club for the last six months so it’s great to finally join on a full-time basis ahead of the club’s sixth consecutive season in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

“We have just introduced some really forward-thinking initiatives with season tickets as well as upgrading our hospitality facilities, meaning they rival anything else in the league. But there are many more exciting plans for the coming season that I’m looking forward to delivering.”

McGregor added: “We are delighted that Emily has agreed to join the club as general manager. It’s a role we have been looking to fill for a while now and, with Emily’s excellent financial and commercial background - as well as a passion for football and hands-on experience consulting at the club during the last six months - I think she is the ideal candidate.

“The modern club is as much a business as a football club. Emily will help grow the commercial side of the club - and in that I include matchdays but also the non-football side of the business which sees us welcome corporate and other groups year-round to use our fantastic conferencing and meeting facilities.

“Further, being local and a Staggie, I think Emily has shown with her input into the new season ticket pricing that she will also be an advocate for the supporter too, which is central to Ross County Football Club.”