Jim McIntyre on what Ross County need to do to beat Celtic

Ross County boss Jim McIntyre is adamant his players have the confidence to produce a result against Celtic.

Celtic continued their unbeaten domestic form this season by beating Rangers in the Betfred Cup semi-final on Sunday and have only dropped two points in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

But County beat Celtic at Hampden last season on their way to lifting the League Cup and also drew at Parkhead.

And, after beating Aberdeen twice last term, McIntyre insists County are capable of pulling off a shock in Dingwall on Wednesday.

“Celtic are absolutely flying,” McIntyre said. “I watched them on Sunday in the semi-final and they were excellent.

“They are creating chances at will and playing with a real energy. And the quality they have can really hurt you. So we need to be on our A-game.

“But we faced sides like that last season as well. It’s so important when you’re playing the Old Firm that you are set up to be difficult to break through.

“We have seen with other teams so far this season, Celtic have managed to get results against it. So it’s going to be a difficult match but any game is winnable.

“You need that wee bit of luck, you need your goalie to make saves, you need to be organised, and you also need that belief that you are going to get a result.

“And we certainly have that in the dressing room. We know we are capable having produced some big results last season, and it’s a chance for us to do that again.”

