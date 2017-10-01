Falkirk eye Jim McIntyre to replace Peter Houston

Jim McIntyre could be set for a quick return to football, with the former Ross County manager understood to be a front-runner for the vacant position at Falkirk.

McIntyre, 45, was sacked by County on Monday, just seven games into the league season. He guided the club to their first major trophy, the League Cup in 2016, but paid the price for a poor start to this campaign.

Falkirk are looking for a new manager after sacking Peter Houston last Sunday and McIntyre is thought to head their list of candidates.