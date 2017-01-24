Andrew Davies signs new contract with Ross County

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre feels he has secured the services of one of the best central defenders in Scotland after Andrew Davies extended his contract.

The 32-year-old’s Dingwall future looked uncertain at the start of this season as the former Middlesbrough man eyed a return to the north of England for family reasons.

But he has now extended his contract by two years beyond the end of this season.

McIntyre told his club’s official website: “Andrew’s family are very settled and happy in the area now and it’s a huge boost to have a player of Andrew’s stature commit his future to the club for another two years.

“Since he has arrived in Dingwall Andrew has been first class for the team and probably one of the best and most consistent centre-halves in the division. He capped off an excellent campaign last season by lifting the League Cup and wants to help bring more success to the club going forward.”

