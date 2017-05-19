Wine fuelled truce between Pedro Caixinha and Derek McInnes

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed he cleared the air with Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes over a glass of wine following their prolonged spat.

Caixinha had claimed after his team’s 2-1 home defeat by the Dons on Wednesday that he would not be inviting McInnes into his office for the customary post-match drink.

That was in response to a perceived snub following their previous meeting at Pittodrie, a situation the Dons boss described as a misunderstanding.

Caixinha also hinted the former Rangers midfielder was jealous of his position as Ibrox boss as they continued a dispute which began before the match.

McInnes had been angered by the Portuguese coach’s claims that Aberdeen’s cycle of success might be coming to an end and frustrated over his comments on Dons captain Ryan Jack, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

And McInnes hit back by saying Rangers should be embarrassed to finish third in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

But, speaking on Friday ahead of Rangers’ trip to face St Johnstone, Caixinha said: “We had a very good glass of fantastic Portuguese wine. And with a fantastic glass of Portuguese wine, everything stays clear, that’s what matters.”

Caixinha said his relationship with McInnes was respectful and added: “As it should be, as is usual, not only with him but all the managers in the world.

“One glass of wine clarifies everything. It’s done and everything stays in my office. What’s private is private.”

Caixinha refused to say whether they had discussed Jack or later approached the Dons to inform them they planned to open talks with the midfielder.