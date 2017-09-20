Wes Foderingham signs new deal with Rangers

Rangers have agreed a one-year contract extension with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, the club have announced.

Wes Foderingham has agreed to a new deal which runs until 2020. Picture: Michael Gillen

Foderingham, who has been at Ibrox for two years, will stay at the club until at least 2020 after agreeing an extension to his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of next season.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in goal since joining on a free from Swindon and recently made his 100th appearance for the club in all competitions.

Upon signing the deal, Foderingham admitted he could have left the club this summer but opted against a move in order to help return the club to its former glories.

He told RangersTV: “I am very happy. Since I have joined the club I have remained the number one and I have had great times at the football club. I was keen to extend my stay and it made sense for both parties.

“I am just happy playing my football here, I had two years left on my deal and the club approached me and said they wanted to extend it. Of course I had no reservations about that and I am happy to sign.

“If I am being totally honest I had options to leave this summer but in my mind I always wanted to stay at this football club, the club said they wanted to keep me here and I am pleased they did.

“I joined this football club to play in Europe, to be on the big stage and I want to be there when the club returns.

“All the boys here want to be playing in Europe and at the highest level possible - I think I can achieve that at Rangers.”

He added: “I want to improve on last year; last season was a bit of a disappointment as was being knocked out of Europe at such an early stage as well.

“Hopefully we can go one better in the league, win a cup and do better in Europe next season.”

