Wes Foderingham: Rangers haven’t got to bottom of dressing room leaks

Wes Foderingham says Rangers have still not got to the bottom of their dressing room leaks.

A number of stories have emerged from Ibrox in recent weeks as it would appear a member of the playing or backroom staff is revealing details of private meetings to the media.

Foderingham said the situation was far from “ideal” but insists the first-team squad are still focused on getting Rangers up the table.

He told BT Sport: “Anything said in the dressing room or in a meeting should stay there. I don’t think we’re at the bottom of it at the minute. It’s not ideal at all but it’s part of football.

“It’s coming from somewhere, whether it’s players or staff. But our job is to focus on the football and let other people take care of those things.”

