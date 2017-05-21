Watch: Pedro Caixinha does ‘The Bouncy’ with Rangers fans

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha joined some of the club’s fans by doing The Bouncy after his side’s 2-1 victory over St Johnstone on the final day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The Portuguese head coach joined in with a number of fans who had surrounded the dugout following the conclusion of the match, which Rangers won thanks to goals by Kenny Miller and Jon Toral.

Graham Cummins netted for the hosts but it wasn’t enough to stop a disappointing end to a fine season from Tommy Wright’s men.

Both teams will take their place in the Europa League qualifiers next term as a result of Celtic and Aberdeen, both assured of their place in Europe, battling it out in next week’s Scottish Cup final.

READ MORE - St Johnstone 1 - 2 Rangers: Gers end season on a high